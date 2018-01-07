

There was no shortage of love for Canadians during the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Here are a few of the moments that made Canadians proud.

Moss dedicates win to Margaret Atwood

Elisabeth Moss dedicated her Golden Globe Award win to Canadian literary legend Margaret Atwood.

The Los Angeles-born star won the best actress in a television drama category for her role in “The Handmaid's Tale,” an adaptation of Atwood’s best-selling novel.

In her acceptance speech at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Moss read a quote from the Canadian author’s 1985 novel.

“We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories,” Moss said.

“Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you, and after you, who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world," Moss added.

“We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print,” Moss went on. “We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the stories in print. And we are writing the story ourselves.”

Aaaah Elisabeth Moss dedicates her #GoldenGlobe to @MargaretAtwood ���� — Sarah Boesveld (@sarahboesveld) January 8, 2018

High praise for director Jean-Marc Vallee

Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern lauded Montreal-born director Jean-Marc Vallee for his work on the HBO series “Big Little Lies.”

Kidman won the best actress in a limited TV series or TV movie for her role. He said the win would not have been possible with the “mastery” of Vallee and writer David E. Kelly.

So proud of Jean-Marc Vallée for his @goldenglobes win with one of my fav série @BigLittleLiesAU congratulations! ���� — Genevieve Sabourin (@Genevieve_S1) January 8, 2018

Dern won the best supporting actress in a limited TV series or TV movie. She called Vallee a “fearless leader.”

Christopher Plummer wears Order of Canada pin

Eagle-eyed Canadian viewers were quick to point out that Toronto-born actor Christopher Plummer was sporting his Order of Canada pin during Sunday’s ceremony.

The accessory grabbed the attention of a number of Canadian Twitter users who offered “kudos” and called

him a “class act.”

Kudos to Christopher Plummer for wearing his Order of Canada pin at the Globes. — KarlBaldauf (@karlbaldauf) January 8, 2018

Plummer was nominated in the best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture category for his role in “All the Money in the World.”

He replaced Kevin Spacey in the Ridley Scott film after sexual misconduct allegations involving the “House of Cards” star surfaced in late 2017. The film is based on John Pearson’s 1995 book titled “Painfully Rich: The Outrageous Fortunes and Misfortunes of the Heirs."

Plummer lost in the category to Sam Rockwell in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

Plumber became a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1968. He also has a star of Canada’s Walk of Fame in his native city.