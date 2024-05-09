Spanish court shelves latest tax probe of Shakira following prosecutors' recommendation

BREAKING Another suspect arrested in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist: police
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.
The Colombian singer had been under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros (US$7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She denied wrongdoing.
State prosecutors who initially brought the allegations said Wednesday “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime and recommended that the probe be closed.
In a statement Thursday, the investigating court said that given that there is no accusation on behalf of prosecutors or the regional government of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, there was no cause to proceed further with the case.
The court said “there is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M. R. had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance."
If the ruling is not appealed by prosecutors within a week, it will be definitive.
In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about US$15.6 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.
Shakira currently resides in Miami after having left Spain following her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué.
Hailey Rhode Bieber, Canadian musician Justin Bieber's wife, announced her pregnancy on social media on Thursday. Hailey posted a series of photos showing her baby bump alongside husband Justin.
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Miss Teen USA resigned Wednesday, sending further shock waves through the pageant community just days after Miss USA said she would relinquish her crown.
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city. The video shows a four-year-old girl crossing Jeanne-Mance Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood to get on a school bus stopped on the opposite side of the street
Wildfire and emergency management officials in British Columbia are urging residents to be prepared for increased fire activity as temperatures are expected to soar above 30 C in parts of the province this weekend.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say six people have suffered severe injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont, including two in life-threatening condition.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, was selected by the Florida GOP as an at-large delegate for Florida at the Republican National Convention, according to a list of delegates obtained by CNN.
Russia on Thursday wrapped itself in patriotic pageantry for Victory Day, a celebration of its defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War that Russian President Vladimir Putin has turned into a pillar of his nearly quarter-century in power and a justification of his military action in Ukraine.
Yemen's Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed responsibility for two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage. Meanwhile, an adviser to Iran's supreme leader again threatened that Tehran could build a nuclear weapon if it chose to pursue atomic armaments.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a U.S. threat to withhold some arms would not prevent Israel from continuing its offensive in Gaza, indicating it might proceed with an invasion of the packed city of Rafah against the wishes of its closest ally.
A Canadian man 'of Jewish Israeli descent' has been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in a suspected criminal case, a security source said, while a previously unknown militant group said it carried out the attack in reaction to the war in Gaza.
Militants detonated a bomb at a girls school in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's volatile northwest, badly damaging the structure, police said Thursday. No one was harmed in the overnight attack.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The federal government has announced it will give $1.7 million to groups supporting gender and sexual minorities abroad.
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
Two men who were instrumental in the 'craziest idea anyone ever had' of creating a global seed vault designed to safeguard the world's agricultural diversity will be honored as the 2024 World Food Prize laureates, officials announced Thursday in Washington.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The ad, which was released by the tech giant Tuesday, shows a hydraulic press crushing just about every creative instrument artists and consumers have used over the years — from a piano and record player, to piles of paint, books, cameras and relics of arcade games. Resulting from the destruction? A pristine new iPad Pro.
Four books about Indigenous life are among the finalists for the $60,000 Amazon Canada First Novel Award.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is the latest retailer to warn of softening consumer demand as high costs of living continue to rein in spending.
The president of London Drugs doesn't know why the company was targeted in a cyber attack that forced it to close its stores for more than week, but Clint Mahlman says hackers with sophisticated methods are "constantly probing for weaknesses" of online systems.
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman gifted a signed #18 jersey to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Dakota Joshua had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to claw out a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
A veteran Toronto police officer was found guilty this week of stealing credit cards and a $6,500 watch from the deceased individuals he was tasked with investigating.
Calgary police have released the composite sketch of a man found dead near the Bow River in March in hopes it will assist the public in identifying him.
Calgary Transit set a new one-month ridership record in March, when close to eight million boardings were recorded, the city said in a media release Thursday.
A third period double-minor penalty proved to be the Calgary Wranglers’ undoing Wednesday night as they lost to the Coachella Valley Firebirds 7-5 in Game 3 of their best-of-five AHL playoff series.
Ontario Provincial Police say six people have suffered severe injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont, including two in life-threatening condition.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved with an assault that happened in Chinatown earlier this month.
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
A Quebec man has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in Montreal that killed seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska, a Ukrainian refugee who had just fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine.
The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman gifted a signed #18 jersey to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.
Two of Edmonton's outdoor pools are scheduled to be open by the end of the month and the season will also see the reopening of the renovated Mill Creek Outdoor Pool.
A fire ban has been reinstated in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, where the fire risk is highest in Alberta as temperatures climb.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
A Nova Scotia RCMP detachment was damaged after an impaired driver allegedly crashed into the building in Waycobah early Thursday morning.
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
A last-ditch effort to keep a St. Boniface pool open for another year may have gone down the drain for good.
The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
For the first time since 2006 the Moose Jaw Warriors have advanced to the Western Hockey League (WHL) championship series and members from the team 18 years ago are reminiscing about the last time the organization made it this far.
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.
A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.
Mohamad Lilo, the 36-year-old Montreal-area man, accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, has now been charged with assaulting an inmate at Central North Correctional Centre.
Barrie city councillors granted preliminary approval to a proposed waterfront development intended to accommodate the Sea Cadets and provide benefits for sports organizations, sparking mixed reactions.
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
Windsor police and OPP say they have arrested four men during an undercover operation targeting men seeking sex with underage girls.
When Sherry Kirkvold played the voicemail message from a stranger – which began with, “Hi. This is kind of a random message for you. This one’s been a while.” – she couldn’t have been more surprised.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
Lethbridge police are looking for a pair of suspects they say took $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business.
It took seven games, but the Brooks Bandits were able to knock off the Okotoks Oilers in the BCHL Alberta division semi-finals. After a hard-fought series, the Bandits are feeling battle-tested.
We all need a little kindness in our lives every day and a North Bay elementary school is really taking this idea to heart with different activities this week.
Two employees at businesses in Sault Ste. Marie were victims of recent unprovoked assaults.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
