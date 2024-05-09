Entertainment

    • Spanish court shelves latest tax probe of Shakira following prosecutors' recommendation

    Colombian performer Shakira leaves court in Barcelona on Nov. 20, 2023. (Joan Mateu Parra / AP Photo) Colombian performer Shakira leaves court in Barcelona on Nov. 20, 2023. (Joan Mateu Parra / AP Photo)
    MADRID -

    A Spanish investigative magistrate on Thursday provisionally shelved the latest probe into an alleged case of tax fraud by pop star Shakira following recommendations by prosecutors.

    The Colombian singer had been under investigation for the alleged evasion of 6.7 million euros (US$7.2 million) in taxes on her 2018 income via an offshore company. She denied wrongdoing.

    State prosecutors who initially brought the allegations said Wednesday “there is not sufficient evidence” of a possible fiscal crime and recommended that the probe be closed.

    In a statement Thursday, the investigating court said that given that there is no accusation on behalf of prosecutors or the regional government of Catalonia in northeastern Spain, there was no cause to proceed further with the case.

    The court said “there is no indication that can prove that Shakira Isabel M. R. had consciously and voluntarily omitted information and documentation with tax significance."

    If the ruling is not appealed by prosecutors within a week, it will be definitive.

    In a separate case, Shakira struck a deal in November with prosecutors whereby she acknowledged she had failed to pay Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about US$15.6 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

    Shakira currently resides in Miami after having left Spain following her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

