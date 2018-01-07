Winners from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards
Laura Dern, from left, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose in the press room with the award for best television limited series or motion picture made for television for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Jordan Strauss / Invision)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, January 7, 2018 11:15PM EST
Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
MOTION PICTURE
- Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water."
- Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Lady Bird."
- Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."
- Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
- Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird."
- Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."
- Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
- Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."
- Original Song: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.
- Animated Film: "Coco."
- Foreign Language: "In the Fade."
TELEVISION
- Series, Drama -- "The Handmaid's Tale."
- Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"
- Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."
- Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
- Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."
- Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
- Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: "Big Little Lies."
- Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."
- Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."
- Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."
- Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."