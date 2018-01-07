Partial list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

  • Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, "The Shape of Water."
  • Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: "Lady Bird."
  • Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, "The Disaster Artist."
  • Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
  • Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird."
  • Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."
  • Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
  • Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water."
  • Original Song: "This is Me," from "The Greatest Showman," music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.
  • Animated Film: "Coco."
  • Foreign Language: "In the Fade."

TELEVISION

  • Series, Drama -- "The Handmaid's Tale."
  • Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us,"
  • Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale."
  • Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
  • Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, "Master of None."
  • Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
  • Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: "Big Little Lies."
  • Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies."
  • Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies."
  • Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."
  • Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, "Fargo."