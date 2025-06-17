ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Oilers in must-win mode tonight as Panthers aim to claim Stanley Cup at home

By The Canadian Press

Published

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the first overtime period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final in Sunrise, Fla., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.