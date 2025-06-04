ADVERTISEMENT

CTV Morning Live

‘We could not be up against a better team’: Ft. Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis on Oilers vs. Panthers rematch

By Shelby Clarke

Published

Mayor Dean Trantalis of Fort Lauderdale spoke with Kent Morrison about the upcoming Stanley Cup Finals rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.


















