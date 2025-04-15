ADVERTISEMENT

CTV Morning Live

New childhood obesity guidelines: Obesity Canada on how they will help

By Shelby Clarke

Published

Health Canada reports obesity in children has nearly tripled in Canada over the last 30 years. Obesity Canada now has new childhood obesity guidelines to help.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.