ADVERTISEMENT

CTV Morning Live

Extreme cleanses and detox diets: Do they work?

By Shelby Clarke

Published

Tim Caulfield, research chair at the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta, discusses different cleanses and debunks the science behind them.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.