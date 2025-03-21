ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Wizard of Oz ballet with a twist premieres in Edmonton with a ‘big surprise’

By Ali Yusuf

Published

Alberta Ballet dancers perform Francesco Ventriglia's rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on March 21, 2025. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)
Alberta Ballet dancers perform Francesco Ventriglia's rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on March 21, 2025. (Amanda Anderson/CTV News Edmonton)