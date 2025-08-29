Edmonton

‘Vicious compliance’: Alberta premier questions Edmonton schools’ banned books

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Edmonton Public Schools went too far with a list of books it plans to remove based on a new government policy.


















