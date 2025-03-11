ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Thompson scores twice to lift Sabres over Oilers

By The Associated Press

Published

Edmonton Oilers left wing Viktor Arvidsson (33) is stopped by Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, left, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 10, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.