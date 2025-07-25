ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

The province wants your opinion on a watercraft pass that would prevent mussel invasions

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

A boat propeller encrusted with invasive quagga mussels that was found in Nevada is displayed during a demonstration of a boat inspection for reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a boat launch in Olympia, Wash. Environmental and other agencies seek to stop the spread of invasive mussels because they can clog piping and mechanical systems of industrial plants, utilities, locks and dams. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) (Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.