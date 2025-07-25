The province wants your opinion on a watercraft pass that would prevent mussel invasions

A boat propeller encrusted with invasive quagga mussels that was found in Nevada is displayed during a demonstration of a boat inspection for reporters, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at a boat launch in Olympia, Wash. Environmental and other agencies seek to stop the spread of invasive mussels because they can clog piping and mechanical systems of industrial plants, utilities, locks and dams. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(Ted S. Warren/The Associated Press)