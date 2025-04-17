ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Special northside flyover marks 100th anniversary of RCAF

By David Ewasuk

Published

RCAF vets honoured with flypast A special flypast marking 100 years of the RCAF was held in north Edmonton on Monday. CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk explains.


















