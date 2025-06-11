ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Salami being recalled due to Salmonella outbreak

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Salami sold in Alberta is being recalled due to a Salmonella outbreak. (Supplied)
Salami sold in Alberta is being recalled due to a Salmonella outbreak. (Supplied)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.