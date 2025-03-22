ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Randy Boissonnault announced he will not run in upcoming election

By The Canadian Press

Published

Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Minister Randy Boissonnault takes part in a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick



















