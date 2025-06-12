ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘Prevention is better than the cure’: expert cautions against breathing in wildfire smoke

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Experts are urging residents to take the air quality conditions seriously as it reaches dangerous levels. CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.