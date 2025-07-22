ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Ponoka hospital road closure first step in $15.3-million expansion

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Ponoka Hospital and Health Care Centre. (Source: Lasting Impressions)
Ponoka Hospital and Health Care Centre. (Source: Lasting Impressions)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.