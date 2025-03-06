ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Persistent cockroaches at Edmonton condo a 'major problem' for owner

By Adam Lachacz and Nicole Weisberg

Published

An Edmonton condo owner says she's sick of dealing with a recurring cockroach problem. Nicole Weisberg explains.


















Politics
Trump's Tariffs
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.