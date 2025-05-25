ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘Outdated’ rent regulations leave Alberta tenants in limbo

By Nicole Weisberg

Published

CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg talks to tenants of a housing complex who say rising rents from the new owner are forcing people to leave.


















