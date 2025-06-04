ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Oilers’ Hyman speaks for first time since injury: ‘You’re heartbroken’

By The Canadian Press

Published

As CTV Edmonton's Nicole Lampa reports, the Oilers say they are more prepared than last year to take on the Panthers for the Stanley Cup.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.