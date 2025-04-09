ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Nenshi calls proposed Alberta cut of council conduct rules ‘an affront’ to voters

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi speaks to media at the Alberta legislature on April 9, 2025. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi speaks to media at the Alberta legislature on April 9, 2025. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.