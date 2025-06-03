Let’s get physical: Oilers eager to combat aggressive Panthers even minus NHL hits leader

Los Angeles Kings winger Warren Foegele, centre, loses his helmet as he is hit by Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman, left, and winger Evander Kane as defenceman Darnell Nurse watches from the Oilers' bench during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Los Angeles.

(Mark J. Terrill/AP)