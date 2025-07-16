ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Husband of ex-premier questions why Smith’s spouse sitting in on Alberta gov’t meetings

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP leader Rachel Notley and her husband Lou Arab arrive for the leaders debate in Edmonton, Alberta, April 23, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.