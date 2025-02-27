ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Guthrie returns to Alberta legislature after quitting cabinet, calling out government

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Infrastructure Pete Guthrie is sworn into cabinet, in Edmonton, Friday, June 9, 2023. One day after quitting cabinet and calling out his own government, Peter Guthrie returned to the house Wednesday, sat in the back row and looked at his phone while the Opposition NDP used his words to attack his colleagues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.