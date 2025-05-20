ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Gretzky visited Stars’ locker room after they advanced to West rematch with Oilers

By The Associated Press

Published

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer and the bench watch play against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period in Game 7 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.