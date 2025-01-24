ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

'Everybody wants to believe they're clairvoyant and psychic': Neuroscientist explains the human brain when you're dreaming

By CTV News Edmonton

Published

Explaining the human brain while dreaming Neuroscientist Sarah Baldeo explaining human brain activity while dreaming.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.