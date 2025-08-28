Elks chase 4th straight win when they face Stampeders Monday

Edmonton Elks defensive back Kordell Jackson turns to run after making an interception during second half CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Hamilton, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. A big part of GM Ed Hervey's off-season was shoring up an Elks defence that last season was last in offensive yards (394.6 yards per game) and passing yards (313.4 yards) allowed per game and second-last overall in touchdowns surrendered (54). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power