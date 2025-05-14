ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Edmonton tiki bar makes a splash as one of Canada’s best 100 bars

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Bartender Travis McKenna prepares drinks at Honi Honi in downtown Edmonton on May 14, 2025. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Bartender Travis McKenna prepares drinks at Honi Honi in downtown Edmonton on May 14, 2025. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.