Edmonton

Draisaitl scores in OT again, Oilers beat Panthers in Game 4 to tie Stanley Cup Final

By The Associated Press

Published

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin, Jake Walman and Leon Draisaitl scored to give the Edmonton Oilers a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4.


















