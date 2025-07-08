ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Draisaitl gives back to German hometown with hockey equipment

By Hannah Kavanagh

Published

Leon Draisaitl visits his hometown of Cologne, Germany to deliver full sets of hockey equipment to a youth team on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Facebook/Kölner Haie)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.