ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

'Despicable': NDP calls on Smith to cancel PragerU appearance with Ben Shapiro

By The Canadian Press

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith provides an update on what steps the government is taking related to allegations by former Alberta Health Services CEO Athana Mentzelopoulos, in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.