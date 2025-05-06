ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

‘Connor McDavid has held this’: Oilers guitar for sale at charity auction

By Adrienne Lee

Published

A custom guitar built by Wayne Lestus pays tribute to the Edmonton Oilers and is autographed by Connor McDavid. Photo taken on May 6, 2025. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)
A custom guitar built by Wayne Lestus pays tribute to the Edmonton Oilers and is autographed by Connor McDavid. Photo taken on May 6, 2025. (Nahreman Issa/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.