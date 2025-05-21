ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Arrest warrant issued for Alberta woman released from jail with fake documents

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Mackenzie Dawn Hardy can be seen in a video posted to TikTok after she was released from the Fort Saskatchewan Correction Centre as a result of fraudulent reports. (TikTok)
Mackenzie Dawn Hardy can be seen in a video posted to TikTok after she was released from the Fort Saskatchewan Correction Centre as a result of fraudulent reports. (TikTok)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.