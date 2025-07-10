ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Amid political backlash, Nathan Fillion says Superman’s true power is hope

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, from left to right, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific are shown in an undated handout still image from DC Studios' and Warner Bros. Pictures' “SUPERMAN.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Warner Bros. Pictures (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.