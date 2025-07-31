ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

Alberta’s bike lane discussion might be coming to Edmonton

By Hannah Kavanagh and Jeremy Thompson

Published

A court ruling in Ontario barring the government from removing bike lanes isn't stopping Alberta's from trying the same thing. Jeremy Thompson has more.


















