Edmonton

Alberta cabinet ministers to attend U.S. prayer breakfast in Washington

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

The Alberta government is sending a delegation to take part in the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Nathan Neudorf, Minister of Affordability and Utilities, Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Health and Dan Williams, Minister of Mental Health and Addiction will be attending. LaGrange makes a health-care announcement in Calgary on Dec. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol


















