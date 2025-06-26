ADVERTISEMENT

Edmonton

12 Edmontonians honoured for HIV advocacy work

By Adrienne Lee

Published

Twelve Edmontonians were awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals for their work for the HIV/AIDS movement in Canada. The ceremony took place at city hall on June 26, 2025. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)
Twelve Edmontonians were awarded King Charles III Coronation Medals for their work for the HIV/AIDS movement in Canada. The ceremony took place at city hall on June 26, 2025. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.