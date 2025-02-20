ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘We’re not keeping up with our current needs’: Friends of Medicare fears Budget 2025 will bring more cuts to health system

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Friends of Medicare Executive Director, Chris Gallaway, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about his organization's priorities for Budget 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.