ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘There’s obviously concern’: RMA says details lacking on provincial police service

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Rural Municipalities of Alberta President, Kara Westerlund, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about a provincial police service.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.