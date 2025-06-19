ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Someone who actually knows the issues on the ground’: Newcomer to politics seeking Edmonton mayor’s chair

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Malik Chukwudi, Edmonton mayoral candidate, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about his campaign.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.