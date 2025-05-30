ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Reaping what she has sowed’: Lukaszuk says premier stoked flames of separatism

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Thomas Lukaszuk speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about his efforts to ensure any referendum on separation is framed with a pro-Canada question


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.