ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘People are living in pretty dire circumstances’: Inclusion Alberta upset with province’s AISH rent increase

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Inclusion Alberta CEO Trish Bowman discusses the provincial government’s decision to increase rent for people receiving AISH supports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.