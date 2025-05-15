ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘Massively overstated’: economist says cons significantly outweigh pros of Alberta separation

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Moshe Lander, Concordia University Economics Professor, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about the costs associated with Alberta separation.


















Photos

