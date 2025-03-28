ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘It’s about vulnerable Albertans’: Lawyer says auto insurance changes to take options from drivers

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Jackie Halpern, Alberta Civil Trial Lawyers Association spokesperson, speaks with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins about their concerns over proposed chan


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.