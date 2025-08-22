ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta Primetime

‘It’s a public health misstep’: Health policy expert calls for expansion of COVID-19 shot coverage

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Lorian Hardcastle on Alberta Primetime, August 21, 2025


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.