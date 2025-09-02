Alberta Primetime

Former city councillor Farkas says he’s ‘ready to deliver for Calgarians’ if elected mayor

By Alberta Primetime

Published

Calgary Mayoral Candidate, Jeromy Farkas, discusses his bid for the mayor's chair with Alberta Primetime host Michael Higgins.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.