What's causing one moth species to move further north? Climate change

The idea that climate change can have an impact on the movement of different species is not a new one. But a recent study is shedding some light on how warmer weather is affecting the distribution of one pest in particular.

Data collected by the University of Eastern Finland shows that climate change is driving the pine beauty moth to settle further north due to higher-than-average temperatures in the region.

What’s especially alarming is that these moths are moving much faster than initially expected. CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin has more in this month’s Riskin Report.

