U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation. The company that runs it, which denies the allegations, has received over $9 billion in green energy subsidies from the British government.
Those allegations are troubling for Mike Morris, the provincial representative for Prince George-Mackenzie in central B.C., near where the company operates.
"It is concerning for me to have another country take primary forest from our country and say that they have a green electrical system in that country, and it's sustainable," Morris told CTVNews.ca. "In British Columbia, I'm watching primary forests disappear."
The company, Drax Group, purchased two wood lots in B.C. in 2021, which were then logged by contractors. BBC investigators said they analyzed satellite imagery, logging licences and drone footage, and even followed a truck delivering logs to a Drax facility in B.C. The company has denied harvesting Canadian forests to create the wood pellets it uses to fire its massive "sustainable bioenergy" power plant in northern England.
"These harvest licences were transferred to other companies who take the high value timber from the sites for use in sawmills," a Drax spokesperson told CTVNews.ca. "Eighty per cent of the material we use in our pellets is sawmill residues – the rest is low grade wood which would otherwise be burned or disposed of."
'We take the residues left behind'
Located near its namesake village in England's Yorkshire County, the coal-fuelled Drax Power Station opened in 1974. By 2018, it had largely been converted to burn biomass, like the millions of tonnes of wood pellets it now imports every year from the U.S. and Canada.
Drax is the U.K.'s largest power plant by output, producing 12 per cent of the country's "renewable" electricity. Media reports say the company has received £6 billion (approximately CA$9.3 billion) in British taxpayer money through green energy subsidies, including £893m (or nearly CA$1.4 billion) in 2021 alone. Drax's operations are considered renewable because it largely uses industry byproducts like sawdust to make pellets, and new trees are planted to offset what's burnt.
Drax's 2021 annual report outlines its presence Canada: seven wood pellet plants in B.C. and two in Alberta, which "operate in regions that include old growth forests" and ship via ports in Vancouver and Prince Rupert. Drax's Canadian facilities produced 1.8 million tonnes of biomass in 2021, mostly from "sawmill and other wood industry residues," but also nearly 182,000 tonnes of "low grade roundwood." In 2021, 15 per cent of the biomass used in Drax's U.K. power station came from Canada.
"Drax does not harvest forests and forests are not harvested for biomass," a company spokesperson told CTVNews.ca "They are harvested for high value timber used for construction. We take the residues left behind."
The BBC investigation included a 30-minute documentary. Before it aired Monday, Drax posted a statement online that criticized the BBC's coverage for focusing "primarily on the views of a vocal minority who oppose biomass."
"People living in and around these forests are best placed to determine how they should be looked after, not the BBC," the statement read. "Our lawyers have written to the BBC to remind them of their legal and regulatory obligations and we are considering further action."
Drax shares dropped during trading on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.
'A large inventory of whole logs in their yard'
Morris, the provincial representative from Prince George-Mackenzie, has seen Drax's pellet plants firsthand.
"I'm familiar with the Drax plant just south of Prince George," Morris told CTVNews.ca on Monday. "In fact, I drove by it here just a couple of days ago. They do have a large inventory of whole logs in their yard."
Michelle Connolly, director of the Conservation North environmental group, visited an alleged Drax logging site with the BBC. Speaking to CTVNews.ca, she described it as a "zone of death" that once included "primary forests" that "have never been industrialized."
"Our biggest concern is that our government is enabling this," Connolly told CTVNews.ca from Prince George. "In an era of climate change, the best thing we could be doing for the climate is not converting these forests into energy; we actually need to be protecting natural forests."
CTVNews.ca reached out to the B.C. Ministry of Forests, which oversees and regulates the province's forestry industry. A spokesperson said they are following up with Drax to ensure quality logs are not being used to make wood pellets, most of which are then exported.
"It would not make any economic sense for a pellet company to use quality logs to produce pellets," the ministry spokesperson added. "Over 90 per cent of the industry’s inputs come from sawdust and shavings, chips and harvest residuals. It is better to turn waste into bioenergy that displaces fossil fuels globally instead of burning it in open slash piles or leaving it on the ground – which would increase the risk of wildfires."
Wildfires have ravaged B.C. in recent years, scorching an annual average of nearly 350,000 hectares of the province between 2010 and 2020. Researchers say climate change is compounding the loss of B.C.'s old growth forests, which are already threatened by logging.
'Reliable renewable energy'
Drax describes biomass like wood pellets as "reliable renewable energy... which displaces fossil fuels like coal from energy systems, supporting climate targets."
University of British Columbia professor Gary Bull agrees, saying although it might not be particularly familiar in Canada, biomass is used throughout Central Europe and Scandinavia to power and heat large cities like Copenhagen and Stockholm.
"It is seen to be certainly a renewable energy," Bull, who is part of the university's Department of Forest Resources, told CTVNews.ca. "It's also seen to be a very sensible thing to do when you can't make anything else with the with fiber, in terms of a product."
Bull recently participated in a Wood Pellet Association of Canada study, which tracked truckloads of material used for pellet manufacturing. He says 85 per cent was mill residue like sawdust shaving and bark, while 15 per cent was "forest residue" like "low grade" wood.
"If there is old growth going into (pellets) or old trees that should not go into it, it would be less than one per cent," Bull suggested. "Once in a while there's a log left in the slash pile that could have, under the right economic circumstances, gone to the sawmill."
But to Morris and activists like Connolly, there is no such thing as low-value forest products.
"What they fail to take into account is there's more value in a forest, particularly your primary forest, than just the fibre itself," Morris said.
"Renewable presumably means something that will come back," said Connolly. "The trees might be renewable, but the forests are not."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.K. company denies cutting Canadian forests to fuel 'sustainable' power plant
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
Public safety minister defends Canada's proposed firearms legislation, says it's needed to end gun violence
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
With COVID-19 on the rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
Fungi and cancerous tumours: Scientists uncover association
Scientists have uncovered an association between tumours and fungi, which may lead to a deeper understanding towards the biology of certain cancers.
As MPs consider future of hybrid sittings, 'big picture' considerations needed, Speaker says
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.
Votes vs. seats: Quebec party leaders point to 'broken,' 'distorted' electoral system
Excluding the CAQ, Quebec's major provincial parties received similar results between them in terms of popular support. But the same can't be said for the number of seats they won.
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
'Disappeared without a trace': Kitchener family pleads for help after daughter goes missing in B.C.
Jaqueline McDermott, 22, from Kitchener has been reported missing in B.C., and her family is putting out a plea across the country for help.
Canada
-
Canadian naval officer relieved of her duties after allegations of inappropriate conduct on NATO mission
A Canadian naval officer has been relieved of her duties aboard a coastal defence vessel deployed on a NATO operation in Europe over allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.
-
Bear attack leaves 2 women critically injured in B.C., Mounties say
Two women have critical injuries after a bear attack on a trail in northeastern B.C., local Mounties say.
-
'It came in straight through the master bedroom': Transport truck slams into home in Nanoose Bay, B.C.
A transport truck driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after his truck slammed through a home in Nanoose Bay, B.C., narrowly missing residents.
-
Canadian primary forests cut to fuel 'sustainable' U.K. power plant: BBC
Wood from primary forests in British Columbia has been used to fuel the U.K.'s largest power plant, according to a BBC investigation; the company denies the allegations.
-
PM Trudeau announces $300M Fiona recovery fund to help cover uninsured damages
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $300-million 'Hurricane Fiona recovery fund' to help Atlantic Canadians rebuild from the deadly and destructive post-tropical storm.
-
Video shows suspects smashing Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver
Authorities have released video of two suspects vandalizing part of the Olympic cauldron in downtown Vancouver over the weekend – an act police have described as "planned and deliberate."
World
-
Russia says more than 200,000 drafted into army since Putin's decree
Over 200,000 people have already been drafted into Russia's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization two weeks ago, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
-
South Korea, U.S. conduct missile drill in response to North Korea missile test
South Korea and the U.S. military fired a volley of missiles into the sea in response to North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan, Seoul said on Wednesday, as Pyongyang's longest-range test yet drew international condemnation.
-
Biden consults Japan PM Kishida after North Korea missile test
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss their next steps after North Korea conducted its longest ever test launch by firing a nuclear-capable ballistic missile over Japan.
-
Trump asks U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
Lawyers for former U.S. President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records.
-
Iran's president tries to assuage anger as protests continue
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and tried to allay anger against the country's rulers, even as the anti-government protests that have engulfed the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools.
-
Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks and violence soars
Haiti is in the grips of an inflationary vise that is squeezing its citizenry and exacerbating protests that have brought society to the breaking point. Violence is raging and making parents afraid to send their kids to school; fuel and clean water are scarce; and hospitals, banks and grocery stores are struggling to remain open.
Politics
-
Public safety minister defends Canada's proposed firearms legislation, says it's needed to end gun violence
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told a House of Commons committee Tuesday that Bill C-21, the proposed legislation to further restrict access to handguns in Canada, is critical to ending gun violence.
-
As MPs consider future of hybrid sittings, 'big picture' considerations needed, Speaker says
As MPs kicked off a study on the future of the House of Commons' use of a hybrid sitting structure, Speaker Anthony Rota is calling for members of Parliament to consider the 'big picture' in making their recommendations as to whether it's time to retire the virtual elements of proceedings that were ushered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Flight PS752 families want Ottawa to get tougher on Iran
The families of those killed when Iran's military shot down Flight 752 in January 2020 are demanding the Canadian government take a harder line against the regime.
Health
-
With COVID-19 on the rise, should you be wearing a mask again? Here's what experts say
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country again as fall progresses and winter approaches. But this respiratory pathogen season is different than last year's, experts say, so the public's approach should be different as well.
-
-
Canadian kids get 'D' letter grade for overall physical activity in report card
Canadians are dropping the ball when it comes to ensuring their kids are getting enough exercise, according to a non-profit's report card.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple is one step closer to being forced to ditch its Lightning charger in Europe
The European Union is one step closer to forcing Apple and other electronics vendors to use a single charging standard for devices such as phones and tablets.
-
What's next in Musk's battle with Twitter after billionaire's latest offer?
Elon Musk's monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist Tuesday when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for US$44 billion.
-
Google Canada grants $2.7M to tech training for Indigenous Peoples, media literacy
Google Canada will allocate $2.7 million toward grants helping Indigenous Peoples prepare for tech jobs and teaching media literacy to underrepresented communities.
Entertainment
-
Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.
-
Toronto-born photographer Douglas Kirkland, known for Marilyn Monroe pics, dies at 88
Canadian photographer Douglas Kirkland, whose intimate shots of Marilyn Monroe taken a year before her death earned him the trust of many Hollywood stars, has died at 88.
-
Emma Caulfield Ford, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'WandaVision' actress, reveals she has multiple sclerosis
"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress Emma Caulfield has revealed that she has multiple sclerosis and that she has been living with the disease since 2010.
Business
-
What's next in Musk's battle with Twitter after billionaire's latest offer?
Elon Musk's monthslong tussle with Twitter took another twist Tuesday when the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for US$44 billion.
-
HSBC considering potential multibillion-dollar sale of Canadian business
HSBC Bank Canada is up for a potential sale as global banking giant HSBC Holdings Plc faces pressure to shake up operations from its largest shareholder.
-
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay US$44B to buy Twitter
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk's on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of US$44 billion.
Lifestyle
-
In 1st speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife
Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning.
-
Alberta hamlet of Cheadle now home to giant Cheeto statue
Cheetos has recently unveiled a giant Cheeto statue in Cheadle, Alta.
-
Louis Vuitton's 'blow up' show caps energetic fashion season
The funfair lights at Louis Vuitton shone as brightly as the starry front row Tuesday for the vibrant and infectious spring collection from Nicolas Ghesquiere that capped Paris Fashion Week.
Sports
-
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run, breaks Roger Maris' AL record
Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s 'clean' standard.
-
Hockey Canada's board chairs defend organization's leadership, decisions
Hockey Canada's board chairs, past and present, played defence under House of Commons questioning of the hockey body's handling of alleged sexual assaults and how money was paid out in lawsuits.
-
Publishing executive charged in Tokyo Olympic bribes scandal
A top executive at a major Japanese publisher was charged Tuesday with bribing a former Tokyo Olympics organizing committee member.
Autos
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar to two-month high Thursday
Drivers should fill up their tanks today as gas prices in Ontario are forecast to rise in the next few days, with one industry analyst warning that more hikes could be coming.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.