TORONTO -- Gasoline-powered automobiles are on their way out.

The United Kingdom has legislated an end to their sale by 2030. Though Canada has not followed suit, Quebec has set its own phase-out target of 2035, as is the case in California.

All of these jurisdictions have the same idea in mind: ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in order to push more customers to electric automobiles, thus reducing the level of harmful emissions associated with driving.

But as CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, new research suggests that this action may come too late to have the desired impact.

