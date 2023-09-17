Tens of thousands march to kick off climate summit, demanding end to warming-causing fossil fuels
Yelling that the future and their lives depend on ending fossil fuels, tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday kicked off a week where leaders will try once again to curb climate change primarily caused by coal, oil and natural gas.
But protesters say it's not going to be enough. And they aimed their wrath directly at U.S. President Joe Biden, urging him to stop approving new oil and gas projects, phase out current ones and declare a climate emergency with larger executive powers.
"We hold the power of the people, the power you need to win this election," said 17-year-old Emma Buretta of Brooklyn of the youth protest group Fridays for Future. "If you want to win in 2024, if you do not want the blood of my generation to be on your hands, end fossil fuels."
The March to End Fossil Fuels featured such politicians as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Susan Sarandon, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon. But the real action on Broadway was where protesters crowded the street, pleading for a better but not-so-hot future. It was the opening salvo to New York's Climate Week, where world leaders in business, politics and the arts gather to try to save the planet, highlighted by a new special United Nations summit Wednesday.
Many of the leaders of countries that cause the most heat-trapping carbon pollution will not be in attendance. And they won't speak at the summit organized by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a way that only countries that promise new concrete action are invited to speak.
Organizers estimated 75,000 people marched Sunday.
"We have people all across the world in the streets, showing up, demanding a cessation of what is killing us," Ocasio-Cortez told a cheering crowd. "We have to send a message that some of us are going to be living on, on this planet 30, 40, 50 years from now. And we will not take no for an answer."
This protest was far more focused on fossil fuels and the industry than previous marches. Sunday's rally attracted a large chunk, 15 per cent, of first-time protesters and was overwhelmingly female, said American University sociologist Dana Fisher, who studies environmental movements and was surveying march participants.
Of the people Fisher talked to, 86 per cent had experienced extreme heat recently, 21 per cent floods and 18 per cent severe drought, she said. They mostly reported feeling sad and angry. Earth has just gone through the hottest summer on record.
Among the marchers was 8-year-old Athena Wilson from Boca Raton, Florida. She and her mother Maleah, flew from Florida for Sunday's protest.
"Because we care about our planet," Athena said. "I really want the Earth to feel better."
People in the South, especially where the oil industry is, and the global south, "have not felt heard," said 23-year-old Alexandria Gordon, originally from Houston. "It is frustrating."
Protest organizers emphasized how let down they felt that Biden, who many of them supported in 2020, has overseen increased drilling for oil and fossil fuels.
"President Biden, our lives depend on your actions today," said Louisiana environmental activist Sharon Lavigne. "If you don't stop fossil fuels our blood is on your hands."
Nearly one-third of the world's planned drilling for oil and gas between now and 2050 is by U.S. interests, environmental activists calculate. Over the past 100 years, the United States has put more heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than any other country, though China now emits more carbon pollution on an annual basis.
"You need to phase out fossil fuels to survive our planet," said Jean Su, a march organizer and energy justice director for the Center for Biological Diversity.
Marchers and speakers spoke of increasing urgency and fear of the future. The actress known as V, formerly Eve Ensler, premiered the anthem "Panic" from her new climate change oriented musical scheduled for next year. The chorus goes: "We want you to panic. We want you to act. You stole our future and we want it back."
Signs included "Even Santa Knows Coal is Bad" and "Fossil fuels are killing us" and "I want a fossil free future" and "keep it in the ground."
That's because leaders don't want to acknowledge "the elephant in the room," said Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate. "The elephant is that fossil fuels are responsible for the crisis. We can't eat coal. We can't drink oil, and we can't have any new fossil fuel investments."
But oil and gas industry officials said their products are vital to the economy.
"We share the urgency of confronting climate change together without delay; yet doing so by eliminating America's energy options is the wrong approach and would leave American families and businesses beholden to unstable foreign regions for higher cost and far less reliable energy," said American Petroleum Institute Senior Vice President Megan Bloomgren.
Activists weren't having any of that.
"The fossil fuel industry is choosing to rule and conquer and take and take and take without limit," Rabbi Stephanie Kolin of Congregation Beth Elohim of Brooklyn said. "And so waters are rising and the skies are turning orange (from wildfire smoke) and the heat is taking lives. But you Mr. President can choose the other path, to be a protector of this Earth."
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall recorded in the Maritimes during Lee
Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
BREAKING | Ex-Leafs coach Mike Babcock resigns from Blue Jackets amid investigation
Mike Babcock resigned as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after just two months on the job, following word earlier this week of him asking players to show him photos on their phones.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
The economic roller-coaster of a small Ontario town fuelled by chocolate and cannabis
A small eastern Ontario town that was once known as the province's chocolate capital is preparing for the sweet return of Hershey's.
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
EU pledges crackdown on 'brutal' migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian island
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged the swift return of 'irregular' migrants and a crackdown on the "brutal business" of migrant smuggling Sunday during a visit with Italy's premier to a tiny fishing island overwhelmed with nearly 7,000 arrivals in a single day this week.
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
Bees 'mummified' over 3,000 years ago discovered in southwest Portugal
Bees that existed during the time of the pharaohs that were found 'mummified' inside cocoons in Portugal could hold some clues to combatting climate change, researchers say.
Canada
-
Tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall recorded in the Maritimes during Lee
Parts of Southern Nova Scotia and the Atlantic shore, reported winds that reached tropical storm force on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.
-
Now a post-tropical storm, Lee moves into Gulf of St. Lawrence
Thousands remained without power as post-tropical storm Lee gradually moved out of the Maritimes, leaving a trail of downed trees and coastlines damaged by pounding surf. By midday the storm had moved past Prince Edward Island and is to reach northern Newfoundland in the evening.
-
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
-
Three minor earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast, near Port Hardy
Three minor earthquakes rattled a seismically active area off British Columbia's coast on Sunday without causing any damages or triggering tsunami activity.
-
Post-tropical storm Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee has hit the Maritimes, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting tens of thousands of homes Saturday.
-
Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity Sunday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move through Atlantic Canada.
World
-
Auto collision kills 4 Greek rescue workers dispatched to flood-stricken Libya, health minister says
Four Greek rescue workers dispatched to Libya following devastating flooding in the eastern city of Derna were killed in an automobile collision on Sunday, Libya's health minister said.
-
Child killed as Italian Air Force jet explodes into a fireball after takeoff
A jet from the Italian Air Force's aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a five-year-old child and leaving her nine-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.
-
Libyan flood survivors weigh water shortages against landmine risk
People whose homes were swept away by flooding in Libya's eastern city of Derna a week ago faced the dilemma on Sunday of whether to stay and risk infection or flee through areas where landmines have been displaced by the torrents.
-
Biden's national security adviser holds two days of talks in Malta with China's foreign minister
President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with China's foreign minister over the past two days on the Mediterranean island nation of Malta in an effort that the White House said Sunday was intended to "responsibly maintain the relationship" at a time of strained ties and mutual suspicion between the rival powers.
-
NYC day care owner, neighbour arrested after toddler dies and 3 others show signs of opioid exposure
The owner of a New York City day care centre and a tenant living in the building were arrested Saturday after a 1-year-old boy was killed and three others were sickened by apparent exposure to Fentanyl.
-
Ukraine is the spotlight at UN leaders' gathering, but is there room for other global priorities?
The war in Ukraine and its visiting president take centre stage at the United Nations this week, but developing countries will be vying for the spotlight as well as they push for faster action on poverty and inequality at the first full-on meeting of world leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel three years ago.
Politics
-
Parliament resuming as parties jockey for position on cost of living, housing fixes
Members of Parliament will return to their seats in the House of Commons on Monday as the governing Liberals lay out major new housing and cost-of-living initiatives.
-
Canada's housing crisis will take years to solve: finance minister
An affordable housing crisis that is hurting the Canadian government's popularity will take years to resolve, even if construction hits an 80-year high, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Saturday.
-
'High drama' possible when Zelenskyy speaks at UN with Russian delegation present: Rae
The presence of both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a potential high-level representative from the Russian government at this week's United Nations General Assembly will be a challenging but necessary event, Canada's UN ambassador says.
Health
-
New closures as Alberta parents warn of adverse E. coli effects
More children have tested positive for E. coli at six additional daycare sites in Calgary, according to Alberta's chief medical officer of health.
-
Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms recalled for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Golden Mushroom brand Enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
BBC is 'urgently looking' into issues raised by Brand report
Britain's BBC said on Sunday it was 'urgently looking into the issues' raised by allegations of sexual assault made against the broadcaster's former employee, British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who denies the accusations.
-
Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
-
Drew Barrymore, 'The Talk' postpone daytime shows until after Hollywood strikes
Drew Barrymore, who drew criticism for taping new episodes of her daytime talk show despite the ongoing writers and actors strikes, now says she'll wait until the labour issues are resolved. Hours later CBS' 'The Talk' did the same.
Business
-
Nearly half of Canadians targeted by fraud in first half of 2023: TransUnion survey
A recent survey conducted by TransUnion shows that about half of Canadians were targeted by fraud in the first half of 2023, with fraud attempts up 40 per cent from the previous year.
-
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
-
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
Lifestyle
-
Meet the Montreal LEGO artist recreating the city's most iconic buildings
The Orange Julep, Schwartz’s Deli, and even a Couche Tard depanneur -- they're landmarks in Montreal, but that’s not all they have in common. Enter the world of local LEGO artist Addy Parsons, the Ottawa-born Montrealer with a talent to render the city’s most iconic buildings in brick form.
-
UNESCO names Erfurt's medieval Jewish buildings in Germany as a World Heritage Site
A UN committee on Sunday named a group of medieval Jewish sites in the eastern German city of Erfurt as a World Heritage Site, the second time Jewish heritage in Germany has been added to the list in recent years.
-
Heat waves, wildfires, air chaos and overcrowding. How this year's summer vacations fell apart
Environmental disasters, aviation industry mishaps and strikes, dirty beaches, soaring temperatures, deluges, price hikes and overcrowding all seem to have conspired to ruin getaways for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people this year. Here's a roundup of some of the adversity that vacationers have faced over the past few months.
Sports
-
Sainz wins thrilling Singapore Grand Prix as Verstappen and Red Bull's streaks end
Carlos Sainz Jr. won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday as Max Verstappen and Red Bull's historic win streaks in Formula One came to an end.
-
Fiji beats Australia for the first time in 69 years at Rugby World Cup
Fiji defeated Australia 22-15 for the first time in 69 years and sent a jolt of joy rippling through the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
-
Canada's Arop sets national record in second-place finish in Diamond League final
Canada's Marco Arop set a national record and personal best in a second-place finish in the men's 800 metres at the Diamond League final on Sunday.
Autos
-
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
-
UAW justifies wage demands by pointing to CEO pay raises. So how high were they?
It's been a central argument for the United Auto Workers union: If Detroit's three automakers raised CEO pay by 40 per cent over the past four years, workers should get similar raises.
-
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.