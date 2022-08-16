Steep water cuts are coming for the U.S. Southwest as Colorado River shrinks and Lake Mead's level plummets
An extraordinary drought in the West is drying up the Colorado River and draining the nation's largest reservoirs -- Lake Mead and Lake Powell. And amid the overuse of the river and the aridification of the region, the federal government is preparing to make mandatory water cuts and asking states to devise a plan to save the river basin.
Two major announcements could come Tuesday. The first is a forecast from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that could trigger the first-ever Tier 2 water shortage for the Lower Colorado River Basin. The second is the bureau's next step in its demand that the seven states in the river basin come up with a way to voluntarily cut up to 25% of their water usage, or the federal government will do it for them.
It was just a year ago that the Department of Interior declared the first shortage on the Colorado River -- a Tier 1. But the past 12 months did not bring enough rain and snow. A report from July shows Lake Mead, which the agency uses to determine shortage conditions, is hovering around 1,040 feet above sea level, after having dropped 10 feet in just two, dry months.
The reservoir is at just 27% of its full capacity.
Tuesday's report, which will be released around 1 p.m. ET, is all but certain to show Lake Mead will be below 1,050 feet come January -- the threshold required to declare a Tier 2 shortage beginning in 2023. The question is how far below that threshold it will be. If the forecast is below 1,045 feet, which recent forecasts would suggest it will be, then mandatory water cuts will expand beyond Arizona, Nevada and Mexico and into California for the first time.
But the growing concern is that the mandatory cuts -- a system that was updated as recently as 2019 -- aren't enough to save the river in the face of a historic, climate change-driven drought. States, water managers and tribes are now back at the negotiating table to figure out how to solve the West's water crisis.
"We thought we were good, but the last few years have been so dry that we realized those tier reductions weren't enough and aren't enough," Bill Hasencamp, the Colorado River resources manager with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, told CNN. "So the two things we're focused on is how do we get through the next three years without the system crashing, and then how do we develop a long term plan to sustain the Colorado River."
'THERE'S ONLY SO MUCH WATER'
The Colorado River's water was divvied up among seven states in the West a century ago. The pact gave half of the river's water to the Upper Basin states (Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico) and half to the Lower Basin (California, Arizona and Nevada). Mexico -- through which the river flows before it reaches the Gulf of California -- was also guaranteed an allotment.
There was one major problem: Having been written in the 1920s, at a time when precipitation was higher than normal, the pact overestimated how much water the Colorado River carries. It also did not account for the West's booming population growth and its hotter and drier future in the face of the climate crisis.
At a June Senate hearing, Bureau of Reclamation chief Camille Touton laid out a stark warning. In order to stabilize the Colorado River Basin, states and water districts must come up with a plan by August 15 to cut 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water usage by next year. (An acre-foot is the amount of water that would fill one acre a foot deep -- roughly 326,000 gallons.)
Touton's proposed cut is a massive amount -- the high end of the target is about 25% less water than states currently receive. And the low end of the target represents the vast majority of Arizona's yearly allotment of Colorado River water.
Touton also made clear in June that if the states cannot come up with a plan, the federal government will act.
"It is in our authorities to act unilaterally to protect the system, and we will protect the system," she said at the time. "We need to see the work. We need to see the action. Let's get to the table and let's figure this out by August."
But inter-state negotiations are not going well.
John Entsminger, the general manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, told CNN that so far not enough of the stakeholders have put forth proposals that would get the basin to Touton's target. He said he hopes the federal government proposes "some pretty strong measures" that could be acted on immediately.
"Frankly, I'm frustrated because the overwhelming sense I've gotten from the negotiations is there aren't enough people taking this seriously enough and understanding this is about adapting to less water in this river," Entsminger said.
Nevada has already moved to cut its metropolitan water usage, banning non-functional turf and paying people for years to remove water-intensive lawns, Entsminger said. But agriculture, which takes up a lot of the water from the river, must be part of the equation as well.
"You have to have a contribution from the sector that uses 80% of the water," he said. "That's not law, politics, it's just math."
Entsminger said other stakeholders that are hesitant to give up their water allotments need to accept a new reality: The river is running dry, and sacrifices must be made.
"It doesn't matter what can be agreed to because there's only so much water, and mother nature will figure this out at some point," he said. "At some point, there's just not water in the river channel."
The federal government has not often stepped in and taken control of water management plans from the states, but it has the authority to do so in the Lower Colorado River Basin -- which includes Arizona, southern Nevada and southern California. And experts told CNN the threat of federal action is something states will respond to.
"We kind of need the federal government to make some threats to spur action," John Fleck, a Western water expert and professor at the University of New Mexico, told CNN earlier this year. "Progress seems to happen when the federal government comes in and says to states, you need to do this or we're going to do something you don't like."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec.
WATCH LIVE | Committee set to hear testimony on alleged political interference in N.S. mass shooting
The House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee is set to meet today to discuss allegations of political interference in the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
'At the mercy of this whale': B.C. couple had dinghy lifted by humpback during hours-long encounter
A Vancouver couple was in awe and a bit scared during an hours-long encounter with a whale on B.C.'s Central Coast, much of which they captured on video.
Watch this adorable moment paralyzed dog shows a baby how to crawl
A mother from Florida shared an adorable video of her son's interaction with the family's dog.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Data centres at risk of overheating as heat waves becomes more intense
As heat waves become more common and extreme due to the effects of climate change, the data centres that provide the backbone for the online services the public relies on are at risk of overheating.
Canada
-
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet accused of sexual assault
Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet is being accused of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Quebec.
-
Canada's inflation rate slows to 7.6 per cent in July as gas prices fall
Canada's year-over-year inflation rate slowed to 7.6 per cent in July, with the deceleration largely driven by a decline in gas prices. The inflation rate hit a nearly 40-year-high of 8.1 per cent in June, but economists were widely expecting inflation to have since slowed.
-
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
NEW
NEW | Sunken fishing boat off B.C. shifts into deeper water, leaks fuel in key orca habitat
Crews are working to drain fuel from a sunken fish boat in U.S. waters just east of Vancouver Island before it fouls a key feeding ground for endangered southern resident killer whales. An update from the U.S. Coast Guard says the 15-metre Aleutian Isle has shifted since it went down Saturday off Washington state, near San Juan Island, roughly 25 kilometres east of Victoria.
-
Ont. child dies in head-on collision, seven others injured
A seven-year-old child has died following a head-on collision that injured seven others in Amaranth Township on Monday night.
World
-
Explosions rock Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
Explosions and fires ripped through an ammunition depot in Russia-annexed Crimea on Tuesday in the second suspected Ukrainian attack on the peninsula in just over a week, forcing the evacuation of more than 3,000 people.
-
'Nightmare without end': Action needed to address rights abuses against Afghan women and girls, advocate says
The international community needs to step up to hold the Taliban accountable for human rights abuses in Afghanistan, a year after the militant Islamist group took control of the country and limited the rights of women and girls, according to Heather Barr, associate director of the Women's Rights Division of Human Rights Watch.
-
Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges
Lebanon's state prosecutor on Tuesday released a man who took up to 10 people hostage in a bank at gunpoint while demanding funds from his locked savings account.
-
Chinese navy ship docks in Sri Lanka, stokes worry in India
A Chinese navy vessel arrived at a Beijing-built port in southern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after its port call was earlier delayed due to apparent security concerns raised by India.
-
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former U.S. President Donald Trump's estate in Florida, saying the investigation 'implicates highly classified material' and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.
-
Iraq's finance minister resigns over political crisis
Iraq's finance minister resigned Tuesday, two government officials said, over the country's worst political crisis in years involving an influential Shiite cleric and his Iran-aligned rivals.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Committee set to hear testimony on alleged political interference in N.S. mass shooting
The House of Commons Public Safety and National Security Committee is set to meet today to discuss allegations of political interference in the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Public hearings in Emergencies Act inquiry to start in September
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests in February will start its public hearings next month.
-
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
One-quarter of front line employees surveyed at Canada's border agency said they had directly witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveller in the previous two years.
Health
-
WHO vows nothing 'ridiculous' as public submits ideas to rename monkeypox
Poxy McPoxface, TRUMP-22 or Mpox: these some of the ideas sent in by the public to the World Health Organization as it seeks a new name for monkeypox.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More people have died of illicit drug overdose in the first half of 2022 than in any other year in B.C.
A just-released report from British Columbia's coroners shows that more people have died from illicit drug overdose in the first six months of 2022 than in any other year in the province.
-
First lady Dr. Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19
First lady Dr. Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. Air Force tests nuclear-capable long-range missile
The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday tested an unarmed nuclear-capable long-range missile, according to the Air Force Global Strike Command.
-
Snoopy, mannequins and Apollo 11 items will swing by the moon aboard Artemis I
While no human crew will travel aboard NASA's Artemis I mission, that doesn't mean the Orion spacecraft will be empty. When the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule, scheduled for liftoff on August 29, set off on a trip beyond the moon, the spacecraft will be carrying some special items on board including three mannequins, toys and even an Amazon Alexa.
-
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritage
Volunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.
Entertainment
-
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The medical investigator's report was made public Monday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office along with numerous reports from the FBI on the revolver and ammunition that were collected following the shooting.
-
Ezra Miller seeks treatment for 'mental health issues'
After a string of arrests and erratic behaviour that spanned Hawaii to Vermont, 'Flash' actor Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for 'complex mental health issues.'
-
Bryce Dallas Howard says she was paid less than Chris Pratt for 'Jurassic World' films
Actress Bryce Dallas Howard said she was paid 'so much less' than her co-star Chris Pratt for their work in the 'Jurassic World' films.
Business
-
OPINION
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
-
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up 1.1 per cent in July
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July edged higher compared with June despite a slowdown in urban starts.
-
Baby rocker, swing recalled over strangulation hazard
Two infant products, manufactured by baby gear company 4moms, are being recalled due to strangulation hazards, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus
A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that drew crowds of spectators but was euthanized Sunday after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans.
-
Ottawa family adopts two beagles from among 4,000 destined for drug experiments
An Ottawa family has adopted two beagles that were among thousands freed from a facility in Virginia that was breeding them so they could be sold for drug experiments.
-
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
Sports
-
Flames forward Huberdeau pledges to donate brain to science to help military veterans
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is pledging to donate his brain for research into brain injuries in soldiers.
-
Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis
Montreal's Eugenie Bouchard returns to the hardcourt this week following a 17-month layoff. The former fifth ranked player in the world is taking part in the Odlum Brown Vancouver Open WTA 125 event.
-
Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension
Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.
Autos
-
GM recalls 484K big SUVs in U.S. to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
-
Germany: 1 dead after self-driving BMW veers into traffic
A test car with autonomous steering capability veered into oncoming traffic in Germany, killing one person and seriously injuring nine others, police said Tuesday.
-
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.